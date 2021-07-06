A pillar of contemporary Armenian art: President, acting PM offer condolences over the passing of Jivan Gasparyan

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and President Armen Sarkissian have offered condolences over the passing of world famous duduk player Jivan Gasparyan.

“I was deeply grieved to learn about the demise of world famous duduk player Jivan Gasparyan. Throughout his career, the renowned Master spread the glory of the Armenian duduk across the globe, performing on many reputable stages, presenting the sounds of Armenian music in films, cooperating with popular composers and internationally acclaimed musicians,” Nikol Pashinyan said in a message.

“Our nation and the world music community considered Jivan Gasparyan an exceptional Armenian intellectual and ranked him among the Greats of the world art; we were proud and inspired by him,” Pashinyan added.

“On listening to Jivan Gasparyan’s music, William Saroyan said: “Dear Jivan, this is not music, but a prayer.” The prayers created by the Master will forever remain in the hearts and memories of not only Armenians, but also art connoisseurs all over the world,” the acting PM added.

“His art, the emotional melodies that flow from the depths of the soul, have long since crossed all the boundaries of reality and crossed the line of eternity,” President Armen Sarkissian said of Jivan Gasparyan.

“With his unique mastery of the magic flute, Jivan Gasparyan took our folk music to the international stage, world stages, world cinema, making our national culture accessible and understandable to foreign audiences,” the President added.

“The great duduk master was one of the pillars of our modern culture, whose name is associated with the creative work of musicians, especially a whole generation of duduk players,” President Sarkissian added.