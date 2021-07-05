Armenia’s Security Council Secretary expresses concern over CSTO chief’s assessments

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan had a telephone conversation with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

The CSTO Secretary General congratulated Armen Grigoryan on the occasion of the organization and holding of successful early parliamentary elections on June 20.



Armen Grigoryan expressed his concern over some formulations and assessments made by the Secretary General on June 3, 2021.



He stressed that that the current situation cannot be described as an incident, as it is high time that the Azerbaijani servicemen leave the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Taking into account that the actions of the Azerbaijani side are an obvious attempt to occupy a part of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan once again stressed that it is necessary to show restraint in the negotiations at the level of the CSTO Secretariat in order not to jeopardize constructive efforts to resolve the situation.

At the end of the conversation Armen Grigoryan stressed that it is expedient to organize a visit of the CSTO Secretariat to get acquainted with the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Stanislav Zas said over the weekend that the CSTO sees the aggravation of the situation in the south of Armenia as “border incident” between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which does not fall under the provisions of the CSTO charter on collective defense.