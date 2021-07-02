Armenia improves ranking in US Department of State report on trafficking in persons

Armenia’s has improved ranking has improved in the 2021 US Department of State report on trafficking in persons published on July 1.

“We were pleased to see Armenia’s tier ranking improve, in recognition of the Armenian government’s increasing efforts over the previous year to combat trafficking–from investigating more suspects and identifying more victims to adopting a law that protects children during police interviews and increasing support for a shelter for trafficking victims,” the US Embassy in Armenia said.

The report also includes suggested areas for future improvement, particularly in the area of victim identification and labor trafficking.

“We continue our cooperation in the fight against trafficking in persons including, but not limited to, providing additional funds to raise awareness on this important issue and help Armenian authorities be more effective in identification and prosecution of trafficking cases,” the US Embassy said.