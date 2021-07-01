European Commissioner for Neighborhood Olivér Várhelyi to visit Armenia

Olivér Várhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, will arrive in Armenia on 8 July aсpart of a regional visit, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

According to the Ministry, the visit reaffirms EU’s readiness to foster the stability and predictability in the South Caucasus region.

The visit comes after Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Austria, Romania and Lithuania paid visits to Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan last week. the visit was commissioned by EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy/Vice President of the Commission Josep Borrell.