Armenia, Iran sign MoU to enhance cultural and scientific cooperation

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the the State Academy of Fine Arts of Armenia and the Academy of Arts of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Trchunyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia Abas Badakhshan Zohuri, Rector of the State Academy of Fine Arts of Armenia Aram Isabekyan, Advisor to the Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of Armenia Hossein Tabatabai, President of the Artists’ Union of Armenia Suren Safaryan, painters and artists were present at the signing ceremony at the Academy of Fine Arts.

“The historical ties between our countries are deep and friendly. The signing of such a partnership memorandum between the art universities of the two countries is very gratifying. This is the beginning of a new friendship between these cultural institutions,”said Aram Isabekyan, Rector of the State Academy of Fine Arts of Armenia.

Under the MoU, the parties will cooperate, work together to develop and internationalize higher education, promoting academic, cultural and scientific cooperation and exchange in the fields of education and research. Other programs will be implemented within the framework of the cooperation.