Joe Biden congratulates people of Armenia and acting PM Nikol Pashinyan on successful parliamentary elections

US President Joe Biden has congratulated the people of Armenia and acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on successful parliamentary elections.

“Our partnership with Armenia is one of shared values and cooperation on democratic reform and conflict resolution—we are committed to strengthening that partnership,” President Biden said in a Twitter post.

According to the final election results announced by the Central Electoral Commission, Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party won 53.91% of the vote. Armenia Alliance came second with 21.9%, I Have the Honor Alliance was third with 5.22% of the vote.