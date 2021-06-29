Belarus, Armenia will team up to develop COVID-19 medicines

In 2021-2023 Belarus and Armenia will run six joint research and development projects, including in medicine and pharmaceutics, ICT, biology, energy and new materials. Joint projects were discussed at a meeting of the Belarus-Armenia commission on scientific-technical cooperation led by Chairman of the State Science and Technology Committee of Belarus Aleksandr Shumilin and Chairman of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Sargis Hayotsyan on 28 June, BelTA reports.

Among these projects is the use of computer screening technologies, molecular modeling and biochemical analysis to develop new medicines to treat the coronavirus infection (the Institute of Molecular Biology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and the United Institute of Informatics Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus), research into a lectin based delivery system in cancer treatment (the National Research Center for Transfusiology and Medical Biotechnologies of Belarus and the Buniatyan Institute of Biochemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia).

“These are world-class research projects. By combining efforts, our scientists can quickly develop cutting-edge solutions and create new production in the future,” Aleksandr Shumilin said.

The parties discussed development prospects in science, technology and innovation, as well as the holding of scientific events in the two countries.

Science and technology cooperation between Belarus and Armenia is based on the intergovernmental cooperation agreement signed on 31 October 2000.