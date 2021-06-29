Armenian students win five medals at International Informatics Olympiads

Armenian students won three medals at the 33rd International Informatics Olympiad, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs.



The Olympiad was held online at Yerevan State University on June 19-25. The competition, which was attended by 355 schoolchildren from 88 countries, was organized by Singapore.



Alexander Abelyan, a 12th grade student at Quant College, won silver, Emil Kostanyan, a 12th grade student at the Shahinyan Special School of Physics and Mathematics, and Arayi Khalatyan, an 11th grade student at Quant College, were awarded bronze medals. A



The team was led by YSU Faculty of Informatics and Applied Mathematics lecturer Armen Andreasyan and Master’s student of the same faculty Levon Muradyan.



The Armenian team earlier won two medals in the European Girls’ Informatics Online Olympiad, which was held for the first time. The competition, organized by Switzerland, took place online on June 13-19.

Ani Khachatryan, a 12th grade student at the Shahinyan Physics and Mathematics Special School, won a silver medal, and Amaras Nazaryan, an 11th grade student at Quant College, won a bronze medal.