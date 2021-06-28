Euro 2020: Spain progress to the quarter-finals after a thrilling extra-time win over Croatia

Spain made it through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 thanks to a 5-3 win after extra time against Croatia, the BBC reports.

After one of the strangest own goals we have seen at Euro 2020 from a Pedri back-pass, Spain responded exceptionally well to go 3-1 in front through goals from Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres.

Mislav Orsic pulled one back for Croatia in the 85th minute before a Mario Pasalic equaliser in the 92nd minute took the game to extra-time.

Spain dominated the first period of extra-time, and scored two goals through Alvaro Morota and Mikel Oyarzabal before closing the game out, though not before a few late scares.

Luis Enrique’s side will now play the winner of France and Switzerland.