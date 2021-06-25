Azerbaijani posters removed from Barcelona metro stations

Azerbaijani posters have been removed from Barcelona metro stations, Metro director Ramon Bacardi Gascon said in a letter to Armenia’s Ambassador to Spain Vladimir Karmirshalyan.

The latter also expressed his regret that the company providing advertising services had posted them without the consent of the metro management.

Earlier this month, Ambassador Vladimir Karmirshalyan sent a letter to the director of the Barcelona Metro to express his protest connected with the installation of Azerbaijan-related advertisements in metro stations. One of the posters presented Azerbaijan as “the first republic in the East.”