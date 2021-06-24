Dozens missing after Miami building collapse

At least one person has died and 51 others are unaccounted for after the collapse overnight of a 12-storey residential building north of Miami, Florida, officials say, the BBC reports.

Rescuers are combing the rubble in the search for survivors and were seen pulling a boy out alive.

It is unclear how many people were in the building at the time.

The complex in the town of Surfside was built in 1980. Out of 130 units, about half were affected by the collapse.

Fifty-one people believed to have been living in the building have not yet been contacted, County Commissioner José Díaz said.

Rescuers pulled 35 people from the wreckage, officials said. Ten were assessed and treated, of whom two were sent to hospital.

“The back of the building, probably a third or more, is totally pancaked,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told a news conference.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who visited the site on Thursday afternoon, said the fire and rescue service was still in “search and rescue mode”.