Armenian Ombudsman sends video of conversation between Aliyev and Erdogan’s wife to EU leaders

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan has sent the video of the conversation between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady of Turkey to the top leadership of the European Union – the President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.



“The video is a proof that all Armenian captives are being held hostage in Azerbaijan for political bargaining and trade. Therefore, all the trials of the captives are false, and the arrests are a forbidden punishment,” Tatoyan says.





The letters demonstrate how the Azerbaijani authorities are misleading the international community, including the EU.



Special mention has been made of the anti-Armenian policy of the Azerbaijani authorities, as well as the political feelings of the Armenian society, especially the families immediately affected by this political manipulation.



The letters highlight the importance of immediate return of the Armenian captives as a mandatory international requirement subject to unconditional fulfillment.