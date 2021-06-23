Museum of the Bible to launch online exhibition on churches of Artsakh

The Museum of the Bible will launch a new online exhibition documenting the sacred sites of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

The museum offers to explore the histories of these remarkable sites, now threatened by cultural erasure, and meet some of the people who live and worship there and hear them tell their stories.

The launch of Ancient Faith: The Churches of Nagorno-Karabakh includes a virtual panel discussion consisting of esteemed scholars, preservation experts, and church representatives.

Topics of discussion will encompass the church sites and architecture, the risks they currently face, and the need to preserve these irreplaceable churches and this material culture.

Christina Maranci

Christina Maranci, the Arthur H. Dadian and Ara T. Oztemel Professor of Armenian Art and Architectural History and chair of the department of the history of art and architecture at Tufts University, and the Very Rev. Shahe Ananyan, priest of the Armenian Apostolic Church and director of the Ecumenical Department of the Holy See of Etchmiadzin, will speak at the event.