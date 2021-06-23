Armenia to host the Summit of Minds for third time

In October Armenia will host the prestigious international Summit of Minds, the third time in a row.

The Summit of Minds held every year in the French city of Chamonix has been hosted in Armenia since 2019. An exceptional agreement on the organization of the event was reached in September 2018, when the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the event as keynote speaker.

In 2021 the Armenian Summit of Minds will be held at the Central Bank Training and Research Center in Dilijan, co-organizers of the summit – President Armen Sarkissian, President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan and the founder of The Monthly Barometer Thierry Malleret – announced during an online meeting with the summit participants.

“Unfortunately, in 2020 we had a double trouble in Armenia. First there was the Covid, and then we had a war. In the case of 2021 Summit of Minds in Armenia, one of the interesting things would be – whether we like it or not – to discuss and analyze what happened in the South Caucasus last year and the future of this region,” President Sarkissian said.