Some photos from the protest that took place today downtown Toronto, Canada. Toront

Representatives of the Armenian and Greek communities staged a protest in downtown Torontomembers demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all Armenian prisoners of war illegally held captive by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his regime.

The protesters called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Marc Garneau to pressure Azerbaijan to free Armenian POWs.