Lavrov dismisses reports on possible creation of Turkish military base in Azerbaijan as “rumors”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed declined to comment on the reports on the possible establishment of Turkish military bases in Azerbaijan, calling them “rumors,” TASS reports.

“We have not discussed this issue, and we are not commenting on rumors,” the Russian minister said at a press conference following talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Erdogan did not rule out the creation of a military base of Turkish Armed Forces in Azerbaijan under the declaration signed with Azerbaijan in Shushi.