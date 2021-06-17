Tufenkian donates computers and other technical equipment to Artsakh’s Yeznik Mozian Vocational School

Artsakh’s Yeznik Mozian Vocational School, which was forced to relocate its operations from Shushi to Stepanakert following last year’s war, recently received a donation of new computers, projectors, and technical equipment from the Tufenkian Foundation. An intimate reception was held in the school’s new home on June 14, to mark the occasion.

Established in 2015, the Yeznik Mozian Vocational School was built in Shushi by the Hayastan All Armenian Fund and named after French-Armenian benefactor Yeznik Mozian, whose bequest provided the necessary funds for the project. The school was built to accommodate up to 450 students who attended from various regions of Artsakh.

“The Tufenkian Foundation has always stood by and supported the school—both in Shushi and now in Stepanakert—and it will continue to do so,” Tufenkian Foundation project manager, Medina Hovhannisyan said at the Stepanakert reception. The donation was made in partnership with the Swiss branch of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU).

The school’s director, Narine Ishkhanyan, said that while the loss following the war is substantial, the school is proud to continue its mission. “Our school lost everything: computers, TVs, interactive whiteboards, and large amounts of other materials and technical equipment,” explained the school’s director, Narine Ishkhanyan. “That is why we turned to the Tufenkian Foundation with a request to help in any way they can.” The Foundation agreed to donate several computers, video projectors, televisions, and other necessary equipment to the school.

The Yeznik Mozian Vocational School’s curriculum focuses on preparing expert tradespersons, including metalworkers, roofers, welders, ironworkers, masons, painters, tile setters and polishers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, locksmiths, and HVAC technicians. The members of the school’s faculty are trained and accredited in France. The school also has a long-term cooperation agreement with a French vocational school to ensure compliance with European educational standards.