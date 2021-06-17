Armenia’s Ombudsman pens letter to acting PM, emphasizes the need to lodge interstate complaint against Azerbaijan

In a letter to acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan has emphasized the importance of lodging an interstate complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) connected with the need for immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the neighborhood of the villages and creation of a security zone.

Human Rights Defender mentioned that he will provide the Government with the collected evidence, which confirms the violations of the European Convention, substantiates the urgent need for a security zone.

Arman Tatoyan reiterated that the presence of Azerbaijani servicemen in the vanity of villages in Gegharkunik and Syunik, as well as the roads between Syunik communities violates at least the following rights guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights:

1. the right to life, Article 2 of the Convention;

2. the right to liberty and security of person, Article 5 of the Convention;

3. the right to respect for private and family life, Article 8 of the Convention;

4. property right, Article 1 of Protocol 1;

5. freedom of movement, Article 2 of Protocol No. 4, etc.

The same applies to Azerbaijani flags and signs, any equipment of their armed forces.