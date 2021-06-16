Saint Thomas Armenian Monastery in Van abandoned to the mercy of fate

Known for its magnificent view of Lake Van, the Saint Thomas Armenian Monastery faces the danger of disappearing due to neglect and indifference, Ermenihaber.am reports.

The thousand-year-old Saint Thomes Armenian Monastery (Altınsaç Church) in the Altınsaç neighborhood of Gevaş region in the Province of Van has been abandoned for years. Known to have been built in the 11th century for the purpose of keeping the sacred items belonging to St. Thomas, one of the apostles, St. Thomas Armenian Monastery, at an altitude of 2,000 meters, overlooks Lake Van from the top of the mountain. The monastery amazes with its magnificence.

The monastery, which is one of the most visited places in the city, is 75 kilometers from Van and 40 kilometers from Gevaş (Vostan in Armenian). Altınsaç bays, where the church is located, are known as the untouched bays of Lake Van.

Known for its history, beauty and magnificence, the monastery, which is one of the oldest structures in Van, has now been abandoned to the mercy of fate. No action has been taken, despite all the calls for its restoration and preservation.

On the one hand, the monastery, which is the target of treasure hunters, has become a place of rest and shelter for animals in summer. The surroundings of the historical monastery, which was left neglected and unclaimed, is a haunt for grazing animals.