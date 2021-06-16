PoliticsTop

EU and US promoting confidence-building measures between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Charles Michel

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 16, 2021, 10:31
Less than a minute

The European Union and the United States are promoting confidence building measures between Armenia and Azerbaijan, European Council President Charles Michel said after the EU-US Summit in Brussels.

“The EU a US make a difference for peace. We work together to resolve regional conflicts, bringing political parties back to Parliament in Georgia, promoting confidence building measures in Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Michel tweeted.

In a statement upon the results of the summit the parties committed to working towards peace and stability in the Caucasus.

