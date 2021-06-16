US, EU committed to working towards peace and stability in the Caucasus

The United States and the European Union are committed to working towards peace in the Caucasus.

“We resolve to work towards long-term peace, resilience, and stability in the South Caucasus, the US and EU said upon the conclusion of the summit in Brussels

The leaders of the European Union and the United States, met in Brussels on Tuesday to renew their Transatlantic partnership, set a Joint Transatlantic Agenda for the post-pandemic era, and commit to regular dialogue to take stock of progress.

“We are determined to continue to stand in support of the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the EU’s Eastern partners and will support the reform path of Ukraine, Georgia, and the Republic of Moldova,” the leaders said in a statement.