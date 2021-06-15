Armenia has great ambitions and potential in space research

Armenia is a country with great ambitions and potential in the field of space research, acting Minister of High-Tech Industry Hayk Chobanyan said at the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX-2021) in Saint Petersburg. He attached importance to cooperation with key players in the field and participation in international events.

“Introduction of digital technologies and digitalization in all fields, including space research, is a priority in the world today. Taking into account that space exploration is accompanied by technological progress, the Armenian government is investing in the development of this direction. We strive to work with the world’s leading countries to use space for peaceful purposes and to engage in other global projects,” the acting Minister said.

A specialized exhibition has been opened within the framework of the conference, which will last until June 18, plenary sessions with the participation of space agency heads are planned. Thematic discussions, negotiations, a cooperation forum, a special session dedicated to the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s flight will take place.

GLEX 2021 has been organized by Roscosmos State Corporation in cooperation with the World Astronomical Federation.

The conference brings together scientists, engineers, designers from different countries eager to explore the space and willing to share their thoughts and plans with partners.

GLEX-2021 is attended by about 800 representatives from 59 countries, including China, India, the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. A total of 576 reports will be presented within the framework of the event.