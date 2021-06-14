Presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen on roads in Armenia’s Syunik a violation of residents’ rights to life and free movement

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan says he continues to receive citizens’ alarms that there are Azerbaijani armed servicemen in Syunik region, on the roads from Goris to Vorotan and Shurnukh, from Kapan to Chakaten, Shikahogh, Srashen and a number of other settlements.



“There are reports that Azerbaijani flags and signs are being used as a pretext for the deployment of Azerbaijani armed forces on the roads between the mentioned communities of Syunik region. The free movement of people has been disrupted as a result of these actions,” Arman Tatoyan said in a statement.



The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia once again emphasizes that the presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen on the roads between the communities of the Syunik region of the Republic of Armenia is a violation of the right to life enshrined in Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.



“In addition to disrupting the safe and peaceful life of the population guaranteed by OSCE requirements, their presence is a continuing violation of the right of free movement of persons guaranteed by Article 2 of Protocol No. 4 to the European Convention,” the Ombudsman said.



“The right to property enshrined in Article 1 of Protocol No. 1 to the European Convention is also violated, as the Azerbaijani military is deployed in houses or on land belonging to people as confirmed by official legal documents (for example, Vorotan, Shurnukh, etc.),” Tatoyan concluded.