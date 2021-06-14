Artsakh’s State Minister, head of ICRC mission discuss humanitarian programs in Artsakh

Artsakh’s State Minister Artak Beglaryan has dissed implementation of humanitarian programs with the head of the ICRC mission Bertrand Lamon..



The State Minister praised the structure’s active efforts in implementing humanitarian programs in Artsakh. Artak Beglaryan emphasized the coordinated work of the Government and the ICRC mission, especially in the effective solution of a number of post-war problems, stressing the need to attract additional resources.



The head of the ICRC’s Nagorno Karabakh mission Bertrand Lamon presented the ongoing programs in Artsakh in recent months, as well as his interest in the government’s approaches.



The sides attached importance to the further deepening of cooperation aimed at supporting the socio-economic development of vulnerable groups, healthcare, access to education and solution of other vital issues.