Queen meets Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have met Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, the BBC reports.

The visit included a Guard of Honor and afternoon tea with the monarch.

Mr Biden said afterwards that the Queen had reminded him of his mother, and he had invited the Queen to visit the White House.

It comes at the end of the G7 summit in Cornwall, where leaders of the world’s biggest economies have discussed issues including vaccines and climate change.

The couple also met the Queen on Friday, when she attended a reception for G7 leaders at the Eden Project.

The whole visit lasted just over an hour and is believed to have overrun by 10 minutes.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Biden said they had spoken about Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s leader Xi Jinping.

“We had a long talk,” he said. “She was very generous. I don’t think she’d be insulted but she reminded me of my mother. In terms of the look of her and just the generosity. She was very gracious.”

He added: “She said, ‘What’s it like in the White House?’ I said, ‘Well it’s magnificent but it’s a lot of people’.”