Armenia keen to strengthen friendly ties with UK: Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Boris Johnson on Queen’s Birthday

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson on the occasion of Queen’s Birthday. The message reads:



“Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of the United Kingdom on the occasion of Queen’s Birthday.

Armenia is keen to develop and further strengthen its friendly ties with the United Kingdom and expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.



I am hopeful that through joint efforts we will be able to reinvigorate the Armenian-British interaction to the benefit of our two countries and for the welfare of the two nations.

I wish Your Excellency robust health and fruitful activity, as well as progress and prosperity – to the friendly people of the United Kingdom,” the congratulatory message reads.

