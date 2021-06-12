EU’s Charles Michel applauds parallel humanitarian gestures by Armenia and Azerbaijan

President of the European Council Charles Michel has welcomed the parallel humanitarian actions by Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“I applaud Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s parallel humanitarian gestures – releases of detainees and maps of mined areas,” Charles Michel said in a Twitter post.
He called it the first step towards renewing confidence.
“The EU has supported this process and will continue to offer assistance to enhance progress,” Michel added.
Fifteen Armenian captives returned home today from Azerbaijani captivity. In response, Armenia provided maps of some mined areas in Aghdam (AKna) region currently under Azerbaijani control.