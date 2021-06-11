Transcaucasian Trail route across Armenia to launch on June 14

The Transcaucasian Trail route will be launched on June 14. To celebrate the successful creation of the Transcaucasian Trail route, an international team of experienced hikers will walk 832km across Armenia over the course of 40 days of unsupported hiking.

The hiking starts from Lake Arpi on 14 June and ends in the town of Meghri, Armenia’s southern gateway.

The Transcaucasian Trail (TCT) will be a world-class, long-distance hiking trail of more than 3,000km in length, following the Greater and Lesser Caucasus Mountains and connecting roughly two dozen national parks and protected areas in the region.

The TCT is being developed by three partner organizations: the U.S.-based Transcaucasia Trail Association, the TCT Armenia NGO, and the TCT Georgia NGO.

This world-class hiking experience aims to increase the economic opportunities for local communities by providing low-impact access to cultural sites and protected areas in the region. The trail through Armenia is also an archaeological route that brings the history of Armenia to life and puts the country on the international hiking map.