The same actors that perpetrated the Armenian Genocide were involved in Artsakh war, Pashinyan tells Reeker

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today the US delegation led by acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker.

Welcoming the representatives of the high-ranking US delegation, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of development of Armenian-American cooperation, noting that the visit is a good opportunity to discuss the agenda and prospects of bilateral relations.

The Acting Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for US President Joe Biden’s message officially recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide and expressed hope that it would contribute to maintaining stability and security in the region. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is an important factor for regional security, as the security challenges of the Armenian people have not changed over the past 100 years. The 44-day war against Artsakh showed that the same actors involved in the organization and implementation of the Armenian Genocide were involved in this war.

The Acting Deputy Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia noted that he was visiting Armenia for the first time and was happy to be in Yerevan to discuss bilateral relations with Armenian colleagues. Philip Reeker conveyed to Nikol Pashinyan the greetings of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and reaffirmed the readiness to develop partnership with Armenia.

The American official praised the processes aimed at the development of democratic institutions in Armenia and said the 2018 parliamentary elections were exemplary. He reiterated the willingness of the American side to continue assisting Armenia in the implementation of democratic reforms.

The interlocutors referred to the situation in the region. Both sides noted the importance of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ role and the need to take steps to reduce tensions.

In the context of the Artsakh issue, Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the position of the Armenian side is that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be settled within the framework of the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, based on the principles proposed by the Co-Chairs.

Nikol Pashinyan drew the interlocutor’s attention to the need for the immediate return of prisoners, hostages and other detainees and the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani armed units from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The parties also discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.