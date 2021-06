On June 10, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again tried to carry out engineering works in the border area of Armenia’s Gegharkunik region, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces undertook retaliatory measures, forcing to cease fire, in response to which the Azerbaijani side opened fire on the Armenian positions.

The Armenian border guards resorted to response actions. No casualties were reported on the Armenian side as a result of the exchange of fire.