Rep. Sherman calls on Biden Administration to reconsider Section 907 waiver allowing military aid to Azerbaijan

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 7, 2021, 19:58
Congressman Brad Sherman calls on the Biden Administration to reconsider its reckless Section 907 waiver allowing military aid to Azerbaijan.

