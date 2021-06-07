Monument to Grigor Narekatsi unveiled in Poland

Monument to St. Gregory of Narek (Grigor Narekatsi), Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Church, was unveiled near the khachkar dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the entrance of the Więta Góra Polanowska monastery complex in Poland, the Armenian Embassy in Poland informs.

Opening remarks were delivered by Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Poland Samvel Mkrtchyan, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Church of Koshalin and Kolobrzeski Krzysztof Zadarko and Fr. Taron Ghulikyan, pastor of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

After the consecration ceremony and a joint prayer in memory of the Armenian martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Artsakh war, Ambassador Samvel Mkrtchyan handed a letter of thanks on behalf of the RA Embassy in Poland to Grigor Aslanyan, the initiator of the monument.

Attending the event were a number of representatives of the local authorities, Armenians from Poland and neighboring countries.