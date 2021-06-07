Azerbaijan attempts to carry out engineering work at the border – Armenia MOD

The Azerbaijani armed forces once again tried to carry out engineering works on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border near the border village of Verin Shorzha, Gegharkunik region, this morning, the Ministry of Defense reports.
“Armenian subdivision undertook actions, demanding to stop the work immediately and remove the engineering equipment, after which the work was stopped and the equipment was removed to the Azerbaijani part of the border,” the Ministry said.
