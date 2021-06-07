Armenian brandy wins gold at Tokyo Whiskey & Spirits Competition

20-year-old ARARAT Nairi brandy has been awarded the gold medal and “Category Winner” title at the Tokyo Whiskey & Spirits Competition held in Japan.

The Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition, operated by the Japan Research Center, aims to reveal and promote high-quality spirits worldwide. This year, 427 drinks from different countries participated in the competition, including a variety of world-renowned brands.

The competition was fierce for ARARAT Nairi, but the legendary Armenian brandy overcame both the first stage of the competition, the individual expert evaluation and the second-panel discussion and appeared in the “Best of the Best” category.

ARARAT Nairi brandy created in 1967, has won more than 30 gold medals in the world’s most prestigious competitions.