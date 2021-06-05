Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Bashar Al-Assad

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President Bashar Al-Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic on being re-elected to the post of President.

“Please accept my warmest congratulations on your being re-elected to the post of President of the Syrian Arab Republic.

I am convinced that your efforts aimed at reinstating peace and dialogue in Syria will help overcome the current crisis in the country.

I am confident that the traditionally warm and friendly Armenian-Syrian relations will continue to deepen and strengthen through joint efforts for the benefit of our two fraternal peoples.

I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to supporting Syria in addressing the humanitarian issues facing the country.

I wish you robust health and all the best, as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Syria,” the message reads.