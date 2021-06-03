Queen to meet US President Joe Biden next week

Queen Elizabeth II will meet US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden next week, the BBC quotes the Buckingham Palace as saying.

The meeting at Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June coincides with the end of Mr Biden’s visit to Britain for the G7 summit of leaders from the world’s biggest economies.

Mr Biden will be the 12th serving US president the Queen has met as monarch.

She met his predecessor Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

Her Majesty, 95, first met a serving US president, Harry S Truman, as Princess Elizabeth in 1951.

She has since met all elected US leaders during her 69 years on the throne, except for Lyndon B Johnson.