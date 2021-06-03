Operation of Gyumri’s Shirak airport to be suspended for renovation work

From July 15 to September 15 of this year planned renovation works will be carried out at Gyumri’s Shirak airport. Namely, the runway will be completely renovated, “Armenia International Airports” CJSC informs.

During the construction works, the operation of the airport will be temporarily suspended. Relevant aviation authorities have been notified in advance in accordance with requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

In response to media reports claiming that construction works are being carried out at Gyumri’s Shirak airport so that the airport can be used for military aircrafts as well, “Armenia International Airports” CJSC informs that the airport has always been considered to be a joint base for RA Civil Aviation and RA Ministry of Defense Air Force aircrafts and helicopters.

“Shirak” is Armenia’s second airport and has been operating since 196.