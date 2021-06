Armenia hold Croatia to 1-1 draw in a Euro 2020 warm-up

Ivan Perisic headed Croatia ahead in a low key first half in Velika Gorica.

Croats were unable to gain a grip on the game after Luka Modric was substituted at half time.

A brilliant strike from Wbeymar Angulo ensured a 1-1 draw in the friendly at Velika Gorica Stadium.

Armenia will next face Sweden on June 5.