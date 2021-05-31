Home | All news | Society | 2,581,093 people eligible to vote in snap elections – Police SocietyTop 2,581,093 people eligible to vote in snap elections – Police Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 31, 2021, 12:27 Less than a minute A total of 2,581,093 people are eligible to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Police inform. The snap elections are scheduled for June 20. Twenty-seven forces have applied for participation. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 31, 2021, 12:27 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print