2,581,093 people eligible to vote in snap elections – Police

May 31, 2021, 12:27
Less than a minute

A total of 2,581,093 people are eligible to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Police inform.

The snap elections are scheduled for June 20.

Twenty-seven forces have applied for participation.

