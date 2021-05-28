For over a century, the victory of Sardarapat has inspired all Armenians – Artsakh MFA

The heroic battle of Sardarapat is one of the most glorious and memorable pages in the Armenian history, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Republic Day.

May the 28tհ is the day of proclamation of the first Republic of Armenia and the victory in the battle of Sardarapat. The Armenian people managed to restore independent statehood lost centuries ago.

“On this day 103 years ago, the Armenian people managed to unite and defeat the regular Turkish army, which significantly exceeded our forces in number and armaments and invaded with the purpose of completely annihilating the Armenians. Sardarapat was not only a military-political, but also a moral victory. It became a symbol of the unbreakable will, unshakable faith and inexhaustible patriotism of our people, which had been subjected to Genocide for years, lost most of the homeland, and was on the verge of extermination,” the Ministry said.

“The Armenians of Artsakh also played a great role in the battles of Sardarapat, Bash Aparan and Karakilisa, where under the command of prominent military figures of Artsakh participated heroically in forging the victories. In the most difficult military-political situation for the homeland, the representatives of Artsakh, as part of the top political leadership of the First Republic of Armenia, actively participated in the state-building processes too,” the Ministry added.

The Foreign Ministry said that “for over a century, the victory of Sardarapat has inspired all Armenians, and today, it is of special importance and significance for our people.”