SCAT air company to operate flights between Aktau and Yerevan

From 28 May 2021 SCAT air company will start operating flights on Aktau – Yerevan – Aktau route, Zvartnots International Airport informs.

The flights will be operated once a week, every Saturday (departure from Yerevan).

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, it’s necessary to contact the airline.