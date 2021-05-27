Captured Armenian servicemen must be returned immediately and unconditionally – MFA

Azerbaijani military units, which have infiltrated the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia since May 12, continue to carry out provocative actions in a number of directions, the Armenian Minisyry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“As a result of one of them, in the early morning of May 27 in the border part of Gegharkunik region of the Republic of Armeni six servicemen of the RA Armed Forces were surrounded and captured, when carrying out engineering works in the protection area of the N military unit of the RA Armed Forces,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry notes that these provocative actions by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan are aimed at further aggravating the situation, which could seriously jeopardize regional peace and stability.

“We strongly condemn the use of force by Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, emphasizing that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is responsible for all the actions and consequences of the Azerbaijani armed forces” the statement reads.

The captured Armenian servicemen must be returned immediately and unconditionally, the Foreign Ministry stated.