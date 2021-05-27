Armenian President, acting Defense Minister discuss the situation on borders

President Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with acting Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan, who is in Moscow on a visit.

The acting Minister of Defense briefed the President on the capturing of Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work this morning in another case of violation of Armenia’s borders by Azerbaijan in the territory of Gegharkunik region , noting that all measures are being taken to return them as soon as possible.

The border situation was also touched upon. The acting minister said that his visit to Moscow was connected with the settlement of the situation.

The President attached importance to taking necessary measures to ensure the return of the servicemen. At the same time, he noted that everything should be done to exclude such incidents, to ensure the security of our servicemen and citizens, the inviolability of the borders and their proper protection.

The President described the actions of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan a clear violation of the norms of international law, which should be met with the strongest response and assessment of the international community. He stressed the need to continue working actively with international partners.