CSTO taking steps to resolve Armena-Azerbaijan border situation peacefully – Stanislav Zas

On May 24, Armenia’s acting Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Stanislav Zas, the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Vagharshak Harutyunyan presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border ensuing from the Azeri provocation, and the recent developments.



The Armenian Defense Minister emphasized that encroachments on the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia are absolutely inadmissible, noting that he appreciates the active role of the CSTO in resolving the issue.



Stanislav Zas assured that the CSTO is closely following the developments and added that the structure is taking the necessary steps to resolve the issue peacefully.