Armenia-Azerbaijan border standoff continues, talks expected to resume

As of the morning of May 18, no changes were registered in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after the provocations carried out on May 12 and 13.

The situation is relatively calm, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces prevent attempts to provide logistical support to Azerbaijani servicemen that have entered the territory of the Republic of Armenia.



The situation in both Syunik and Gegharkunik regions is fully controlled by the Armenian armed forces. It is envisaged that the negotiations on the full resolution of the current situation will continue tomorrow, on May 19.



The Armenian Armed Forces emphasize the need of peaceful settlement of the issue, but note that they are ready for any development of events and stress that encroachments on the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia are absolutely unacceptable.

“The Azerbaijani military is obliged to leave the territory of the Republic of Armenia without preconditions and to refrain from such provocations from now on,” the Defense Ministry stated.