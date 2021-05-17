Putin sees no alternative to implementation of trilateral agreements on Karabakh – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is convinced that there is no alternative to the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, TASS reports.

“The President is a staunch supporter of the lack of alternatives to the implementation of the trilateral agreements, and now active efforts are being made to defuse tensions and settle the situation on the border,” Peskov said.

Peskov found it difficult to answer the question whether Putin received the letter from acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on military assistance. He noted that “all these issues have been repeatedly discussed in the course of bilateral contacts.”

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia is in constant contact with Azerbaijan and Armenia on the issue of resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.