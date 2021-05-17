Armenia presents tourism potential at ATM Dubai Tourism Exhibition

Armenia is among the 62 countries participating in the ATM Dubai Tourism Exhibition – the leading expo in the Middle East.

The 28th exhibition titled “New Dawn for Travel and Tourism” officially opened on May 15 at the World Trade Center in Dubai.

Despite the epidemic-related travel restrictions, the participation of different countries in the exhibition is unprecedented, which is a new impetus for the restoration of the industry.

Sixty-two countries showcase their tourism potential in 1,300 pavilions. The participants include Israel, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Greece, Italy, South Korea, Egypt, Thailand, Mexico, USA, etc.

The Tourism Committee of the RA Ministry of Economy participates in the exhibition with a state pavilion, together with a number of local tourism companies.

“Armenia’s representation at the ATM Dubai exhibition is very important at a time the world tourism has begun to show signs of recovery, as evidenced by the active participation of many countries,” said Alfred Kocharyan, acting chairman of the Tourism Committee.

Armenia’s participation in this leading exhibition is a good opportunity to present itself side by side with the leading countries in the field of tourism, the giants of technological innovation, showing its cultural, adventurous and gastronomic attractions.

The exhibition will continue through May 19. From May 24 to 26 it will continue online, attracting 12,000 participants from 140 countries.