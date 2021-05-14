Pashinyan informs Putin about situation in Armenia’s Syunik

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nikol Pashinyan informed the Russian President about the situation created by the incursion of Azerbaijani armed forces into Syunik region of Armenia.

The Acting Prime Minister informed President Putin that yesterday he had instructed to formally apply to the Collective Security Treaty Organization to start consultations in accordance with Article 2 of the Collective Security Treaty Protocols.

Vladimir Putin considered the further escalation inadmissible, expressed hope for the rapid stabilization of the situation and the creation of necessary conditions for the implementation of the agreements reached by the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. The Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to continue active mediation efforts to ensure stability in the region.

The interlocutors agreed that the solution to this situation is the return of Azerbaijani troops to the starting positions.