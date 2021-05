Azerbaijani forces must be withdrawn: Macron posts in Armenian

French President Emmanuel Macron posted in Armenian to demand the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenian territory.

“Azerbaijani armed forces have crossed into Armenian territory. They must be withdrawn immediately. I tell the Armenian people once again that France stands in solidarity with you and will continue to do so,” Macron said in a Facebook post.

Earlier today the French President had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pahshinyan.