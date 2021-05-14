France’s Macron calls for immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenian territory

French president Emmanuel macron has discussed the developments on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan with Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Elysee Palace informs.

The President stressed France’s commitment to the territorial integrity of Armenia and stressed the need for an immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenian territory.

France hopes that a solution to the tense situation in the region can be found through the United Nations Security Council to restore stability and security in this region.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked the President of France for the constant attention to our country and the Armenian people and for his friendly attitude.

Emanuel Macron stressed that France is ready to contribute to the solution to the solution of the challenges facing Armenia, the development and progress of our country.